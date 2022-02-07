AP: Police arrest man accused of setting his wife on fire

A man allegedly poured petrol over his wife and set her on fire before fleeing from the scene. The incident occurred at Jodimeraka village, Vizianagaram district’s Kothavalasa Mandal.

The accused has been identified as Nagaraj who is still on run and the victim has been identified as his wife Lakshmi.

According to the police, they are looking into a missing person case that was filed a week ago after a married woman went missing. The inquiry was further accelerated when the officials discovered that the husband was also missing, the Telangana Today reported.

The police have established that the husband Nagaraj killed his wife and as such the police have initiated a manhunt for the suspect, who is still on the run. The corpse of the victim, was discovered at the AP Model School, and it is suspected that fuel was poured on her and she was set on fire. More information on this occurrence, however, is still being gathered.