AP police destroy 7552 acres of ganja cultivation in 3 months

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police destroyed at least 7552 acres of Ganja cultivation worth rupees 9251.32 crores in a span of three months under operation ‘Parivartana’.

On February 12, the AP police destroyed over two lakh kilograms of dry Ganja under the same.

In the operation undertaken to eliminate the cultivation and sale of Ganja (Cannabis), the state seized 2,32,510 kilograms of Ganja in the last year of which over 47,986 kgs was seized in the last three months, between November 1, 2021, to February 8, 2022.

According to the police press note, 46.41 litres of hashish oil (liquid Ganja) was also seized during the same period.

During the same time period, the police also destroyed 2,00,000 kgs of dry Ganja sold at rupees 10,000 per kg.

To track and prevent the illegal sale, transportation, and consumption of Ganja, the AP police set up 120 Inter-State, Inter-District, Static, Dynamic, and Mobile check posts and arrested 1500 accused in 577 cases registered.

In an attempt to raise awareness in the community over the cultivation, consumption, and sale of drugs the police also conducted 1963 campaigns, 93 rallies, and 445 counselling sessions with over 78649 participants.

The state has registered 2184 cases in 2021, the highest in a span of six years, under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and arrested 5112 accused in the same.

In 2022, the police seized 13, 873 kgs of Ganja from 396 accused who have been arrested under 165 NDPS cases registered, so far.

The accused used various methods to transport Ganja from one location to another. The material was hidden under paints fruits vegetables or clothes. The accused also used hidden compartments in the large vehicles to move the illegal drugs.

The police also seized 314 vehicles that carried the materials from various states like Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, and Telangana, into AP. A total of 572 peddlers were arrested by the AP police, from all over the country.