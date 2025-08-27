AP policeman succumbs to injuries after Choutuppal road accident

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prasad, who was undergoing treatment following a serious road accident near Choutuppal, passed away while under medical care at Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

The tragic accident occurred on July 26 near Khaitapur in Choutuppal mandal. A Scorpio vehicle carrying senior police officers was travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad when it lost control, rammed into a road divider, and toppled onto the opposite side of the highway.

A passing lorry then collided with the vehicle, leaving its front portion completely mangled.

In the crash, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Chakradhar Rao and Shantharao lost their lives on the spot, while ASP Prasad sustained grievous injuries.

Despite weeks of medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries today.