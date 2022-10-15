AP: Rahul briefly touches border villages during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Anantapuramu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening passed through a few villages in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh during the course of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

AP Congress president Sake Sailajanath, working president N Tulasi Reddy, former minister N Raghuveera Reddy and other senior leaders accorded a rousing reception to Rahul as he entered Kanukuppa village under D Hirehal mandal from neighbouring Karnataka.

Scores of Congress workers and villagers lined up to greet Rahul as he walked about 12-km through Jajarakallu, Madenahalli, Lakshmipuram, D Hirehal and Obulapuram villages that fall in AP on the borders of Karnataka.