AP: State degrading to ‘hell’ under YSRC rule, says Naidu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister (CM) N. Chandrababu Naidu voiced concern that attacks, crimes against women, farmer suicides, and youth migrations in Andhra Pradesh (AP) witnessed an increase in April. He said that the people of AP are being tormented under current CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

Naidu said that the state of AP has turned into ‘Narakaandhra Pradesh‘ (hell state) under the unjust and oppressive rule of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Addressing a meeting with party leaders, the TDP chief deplored that over 31 attacks and atrocities on women had taken place in just one month. While over 26 farmers died by suicide due to debt. He also said that the youth were migrating to other states due to a lack of industries and employment in AP. He further condemned the attacks on various TDP leaders.



Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over the state government’s ignorance of the agriculture, and employment sectors, and questioned Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s (YSRCP) inefficiency to create any confidence among the people.

The TDP chief then said that he was setting up two committees to address the issues around women’s safety and farmer suicides in AP.