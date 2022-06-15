AP: State minister slams TDP for spreading ‘false propaganda’

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for allegedly using abusive language against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and spreading “false propaganda” during Mini Mahanadu conclave in Anakapalli district.

Speaking to media at party central office on Wednesday, the minister said that Naidu has been encouraging his party leaders to use foul language against the chief minister. He said Naidu did nothing for the state in his tenure and is now criticizing the government with ulterior intentions.

The minister listed out the welfare schemes being implemented in the state and asserted that it was chief minister Jagan who has done justice to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and challenged Naidu to prove otherwise. He said Naidu should think why BCs, who supported TDP in the past, are following YSRCP and supporting the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy now.

Amarnath also stated, “The welfare schemes of the chief minister have won the hearts of people which was proved by the massive victory of the ruling party in 2019 and all the elections thereafter.”