AP: Steel workers’ hunger strike continues for 367 days in a row

Hyderabad:The hunger strike by steel workers has continued for over a year as it entered the 367th day on Sunday. The workers are agitating against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The represetatives of Steel Melting Shop-2 ( SMS-2) along with trade union workers took part in the hunger strike called by the organisation of steel workers in Andra Pradesh.

A separate procession was called by All Trade Unions and People Organisation Joint Action Committee. This was organised as part of the “Jail Bharo” movement has been against the privatisation of the VSP.

Film director R Narayana tok part in the rally on Sunday, extending his support to the steel workers. There was sloganeering against the BJP led central government. According to a report by The Hindu, the protesters stated that the agitaion would be intensified on Monday.

The protesting workers pledged to oppose the forthcoming visit of the President and Prime Minister to Visakhapatnam for the Presidential fleet review which is going to take place in a few days time.