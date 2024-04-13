AP: Stone attack on CM Jagan during bus yatra in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, April 13, was attacked with a stone during a YSRCP election bus yatra in Vijayawada, the YSRCP said, in a press release.

“Jagan was attacked on the bus while greeting people. He got an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone. It is suspected that he was attacked. MLA Vellampalli, who is next to the chief minister, sustained an injury in his left eye,” the party said.

The party further said that doctors immediately provided first aid to Jagan on the bus.

As part of ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’, the Chief Minister was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people.

“Jagan is continuing his bus journey after receiving first aid in Vijayawada. YSRCP leaders say that the TDP factions are behind this attack,” YSRCP stated.

The state is going to the ballot on May 13 both for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.