AP: TDP candidate attacked while inspecting EVM strong room in Tirupathi

TDP candidate attacked while inspecting EVM strong room in Tirupathi

TDP workers stage a sit-in demanding arrest of the attackers

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 14th May 2024 8:04 pm IST
TDP Chandragiri candidate Pulivarthi Nani loses consciousness and his security personnel sustain injuries.
TDP Chandragiri candidate P Nani and TDP workers stage a protest demanding that the police arrest the attackers.

TDP Chandragiri MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani was allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers on Tuesday while he was inspecting the EVM strong room at the Sri Padmavathi Viswa Vidtyalayam in Turupathi.

Nani lost consciousness in the attack and his security personnel sustained injuries. Later, he and TDP workers staged a sit-in protest on the road inside the campus protesting against the attack and demanding that the attackers be arrested immediately.

TDP workers alleged that there were around 100-150 attackers wielding hunting sickles, sticks, bottles and digging bars.

The TDP workers alleged that police were unresponsive even after an hour after the attack.

