AP: TDP candidate attacked while inspecting EVM strong room in Tirupathi

TDP Chandragiri MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani was allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers on Tuesday while he was inspecting the EVM strong room at the Sri Padmavathi Viswa Vidtyalayam in Turupathi.

Nani lost consciousness in the attack and his security personnel sustained injuries. Later, he and TDP workers staged a sit-in protest on the road inside the campus protesting against the attack and demanding that the attackers be arrested immediately.

TDP workers alleged that there were around 100-150 attackers wielding hunting sickles, sticks, bottles and digging bars.

The TDP workers alleged that police were unresponsive even after an hour after the attack.