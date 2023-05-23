AP to provide Rs 80,000 to Haj pilgrims, Telangana lags behind in support

Hyderabad: The bifurcation of the state has raised concerns over the welfare of Muslims in Telangana, as the Minority Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh has outperformed its Telangana counterpart. In a recent development, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken the initiative to support its pilgrims, granting a sum of Rs 80,000 to each of the 1,740 pilgrims selected by the state Haj Committee for Haj 2023, as part of the state’s haj pilgrimage scheme.

However, in stark contrast, there is no such scheme available for haj pilgrims from Telangana. Despite the larger Muslim population in Telangana compared to Andhra Pradesh, the absence of a similar scheme raises concerns about the government’s priorities towards its Muslim citizens.

The Telangana Haj Committee has announced travel expenses of Rs 3,05,173 for pilgrims departing from Hyderabad, while pilgrims departing from the Vijayawada airport in Andhra Pradesh are being charged a lower total of Rs 3,88,580. To address this disparity, the Andhra Pradesh government has amended its scheme, providing relief by allocating Rs 80,000 to each of the 1,740 pilgrims departing from Vijayawada.

In contrast, the Telangana government has not introduced any such scheme for its pilgrims, and reports suggest that pilgrims have been burdened with high user development fees at the Hyderabad airport. Despite promises to exempt pilgrims from this fee, implementation has been lacking.

The efficient implementation of the scheme in Andhra Pradesh, where Rs 80,000 has been successfully transferred to the bank accounts of 1,740 out of a total of 1,788 pilgrims, highlights the commitment of the Andhra Pradesh government towards the welfare of its Muslim population. This stands in stark contrast to the ongoing corruption and irregularities within the Minority Welfare Department of Telangana. Urgent action and a review of the situation are necessary to address these issues.

While the Telangana Haj Committee lacks a budget or scheme to support its pilgrims, it is disheartening to note that significant funds have been allocated for non-essential items, such as office furniture worth Rs 34 lakh and bathrooms worth Rs 1 lakh. It is high time that these priorities are re-evaluated and redirected toward the welfare of the Muslim community.

The disparity between the Muslim welfare initiatives in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh underscores the need for comprehensive reforms and equitable distribution of resources. It is crucial that the concerns and aspirations of the Muslim population in Telangana are given due consideration and addressed by the state government.