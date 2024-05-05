AP: TTD receives dumper truck worth Rs 31 L as donation

Automobile major Ashok Leyland handed over the truck to the temple body on Saturday in a brief ceremony.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2024 10:48 am IST
Tirupati: A Chennai-based automobile company has donated a dumper truck worth Rs 31 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

“Chennai-based Ashok Leyland has donated a tipper (dumper truck) worth over Rs 31 lakh to TTD on Saturday at Tirumala,” said a press release from the temple body on Saturday.

According to TTD, the company donates a vehicle to the temple every year and in 2024 it has gifted a 1920 TU Box fully built model.

