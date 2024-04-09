AP: TTD temple in Mumbai receives silver pedestal as offering

Meanwhile, TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, also celebrated the Ugadi festival of Telugu new year at Tirumala on Wednesday.

'Only TTD's spiritual programmes' can catapult India as 'Vishwa Guru': Pontiffs
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday said its Sri Venkateswara temple in Mumbai, received a 4.6 kg lotus-shaped silver padmapeetham (pedestal) as an offering.

T V Lakashminarayana and his family handed over the pedestal to the TTD superintendent of the Mumbai-based temple.

“On the auspicious occasion of Sri Krodhinama Ugadi, T V Lakashminarayana and family (from) Mumbai donated a silver Padmapeetham to SV Temple (Sri Venkateswara) at Mumbai,” TTD said in a press release.

