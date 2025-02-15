AP: Woman kills son, chops body for attempting to rape female relatives

A 57-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, frustrated with her son’s misconduct, allegedly killed him and with the help of relatives, dismembered his body into five pieces, police said on Saturday, February 15.

The accused has been identified as Lakshmi Devi.

According to reports, the accused could no longer tolerate her son Shyam Prasad’s indecent behaviour who had also inappropriately behaved with his aunts and other relatives in Bengaluru, Khammam, and Hyderabad.

The victim, Prasad was unmarried, and had allegedly attempted to rape his maternal aunts in Hyderabad and Narasaraopeta, police said.

He was murdered using an axe or a sharp weapon, after which his body was cut into five pieces, stuffed into three sacks, and dumped in the Nakalagandi canal in Cumbum village.

The accused now absconding, have been booked under BNS sections 103(1) and 238. Police are searching for them.