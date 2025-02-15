AP: Woman kills son, chops body for attempting to rape female relatives

The accused now absconding, have been booked under BNS sections 103(1) and 238

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 15th February 2025 6:41 pm IST
AP Woman kills son, chops body for attempting to rape female relatives
Representational Image

A 57-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, frustrated with her son’s misconduct, allegedly killed him and with the help of relatives, dismembered his body into five pieces, police said on Saturday, February 15.

The accused has been identified as Lakshmi Devi.

According to reports, the accused could no longer tolerate her son Shyam Prasad’s indecent behaviour who had also inappropriately behaved with his aunts and other relatives in Bengaluru, Khammam, and Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Telangana: Man gets life imprisonment for rape, murder of minor

The victim, Prasad was unmarried, and had allegedly attempted to rape his maternal aunts in Hyderabad and Narasaraopeta, police said.

He was murdered using an axe or a sharp weapon, after which his body was cut into five pieces, stuffed into three sacks, and dumped in the Nakalagandi canal in Cumbum village.

The accused now absconding, have been booked under BNS sections 103(1) and 238. Police are searching for them.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 15th February 2025 6:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button