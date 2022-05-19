AP: YS Jagan won’t stay in power for five years, says Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won’t complete his five-year term as the chief minister.

Naidu said the state government is dependent on loans which none was willing to give any longer. “The state’s image had taken such a severe beating that the government finds it difficult to last for a full term,” he remarked.

On the second day of Rayalaseema’s ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign, Naidu visited Kurnool and addressed party activists of the united Kurnool district. “The chief minister, ministers, and MLAs used benamis to loot the state,” he added.

The TDP chief recalled how all individuals and national and international institutions competed to put investments in AP during the previous government. “Now, everybody was unwilling to give loans because it was not safe any longer,” he said.

“While the previous chief minister made Rs. 3.14 lakh crore loans, the incumbent chief minister took it to Rs. 8 lakh crore, a burden that the people would not be able to bear in future,” Naidu added.

He went on to say, “Jagan Mohan Reddy nominated Vijay Sai Reddy to Rajya Sabha just because he an accused in CBI cases. If Vijay Sai turned approver, the next moment chief minister would be jailed.”

“The chief minister promised to bring special status if he was given 25 MPs. The people gave him 22 MPs in 2019 but instead of fighting for it, he started selling Rajya Sabha seats for personal reasons. He should realise that AP is not his jagir,” Naidu remarked.

Naidu claimed that the chief minister and his MLAs were unable to face people’s anger. “As a result of which he changed ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP’ to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Government’,” he claimed.

The former chief minister described Jagan as a kid before the TDP and that his false cases would not deter the party leaders. “Many chief ministers have come and gone but none of them derived sadistic pleasure by inflicting pain on people like he has,” he said.

“Nandyal’s Abdul Salaam, his wife and two children committed suicide by falling under a speeding train following police harassment. Jagan visited houses in his ‘Odarpu’ drama after his father’s death but did not care to console victims of atrocities at their homes after he became chief minister,” he alleged.