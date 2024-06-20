AP: YSRCP leader keeps ‘poll promise’, changes his name

Amaravati: YSRCP Kapu community leader and former MP Mudragada Padmanabham has changed his name to Mudragada Padmanabha Reddy, which has also been notified in the Andhra Pradesh gazette. He did this to stand by his word that he would change his name if Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan won from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the recently concluded elections.

Padmanabham, a vocal critic of Pawan Kalyan, despite both belonging to the Kapu community, had predicted that the latter would lose the election. However, Pawan Kalyan not only became the MLA of Pithapuram but also the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Over the past few days, he was being trolled by Pawan Kalyan’s followers and others, insisting that he change his name to Padmanabha Reddy, as per the challenge he had set for himself. Even Padmanabham (now Padmanabha Reddy) told the media that he was indeed going to change his name and stood by his word.