AP: YSRCP lashes out at TDP for using filthy language against CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: YSR Congress party MLA Jogi Ramesh lashed out at former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party leaders for indulging in dirty and cheap politics by making derogatory comments against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that the TDP has been doing so only to prove its existence.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Saturday, the MLA said that TDP leaders have stooped so low and have used filthy language against the Chief Minister. He also warned them to be within their limits

The MLA said that while the Chief Minister has been implementing welfare schemes for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and giving them priority in political posts, the opposition on the other hand has completely failed to fulfil its duty. “Naidu has become a useless opposition leader,” he remarked.

He said that the TDP supremo played emotional drama and boycotted Assembly and dared them to come to Assembly and discuss the issues.