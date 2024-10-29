AP: YSRCP seeks NHRC’s intervention to check crimes against women

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Women’s Commission (NWC) to address rising concerns over atrocities against women in Andhra Pradesh.

A delegation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by MP Gummadi Tanuja Rani met the chairpersons of the NHRC and NWC in New Delhi and requested them to intervene to check the growing crimes against women in the state.

The delegation highlighted numerous incidents of violence targeting women and girls, seeking urgent intervention and justice for the affected individuals in the state.

The delegation included MP Maddila Gurumurthy, YSRCP Women’s Wing President Varudu Kalyani, and former MPs Goddeti Madhavi and Chinta Anuradha.

Addressing the media persons, MPs Maddila Gurumurthy and Gummadi Tanuja expressed grave concerns over the rise in crimes against women and declining law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read CM Naidu meets Adani group, discusses investment opportunities

The MPs pointed out that, since the Telugu Desam Party came to power, 77 incidents involving rape and murder have been reported, showing a disturbing increase in violence against women. They explained that many women feel unsafe even during the day, highlighting the insecurity faced by women across the state.

The YSRCP representatives said they informed the commission that despite these incidents, the state government has shown inadequate commitment to resolving these crimes and providing justice. They added that key officials, including the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, are preoccupied with illegal sand and liquor activities, along with suppressing opposition, which has adversely impacted law and order and endangered women’s safety.

The YSRCP leaders highlighted that the Disha Act, which was designed to provide swift justice and enhance women’s protection, has been undermined by the removal of essential support mechanisms, including Disha police stations and public prosecutors. The Disha app, which was beneficial for women, has also been discontinued.

The MPs urged the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to take immediate action to restore public confidence, reinstate Disha initiatives, and provide stronger protective measures for women across the state.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Putta Shivashankar has demanded that the police take suo motu action and register a case against the TDP leader who publicly threatened Secretariat employees.

Speaking to the media at the party’s central office, Shivashankar expressed serious concern over TDP leaders threatening government employees.

He highlighted instances where TDP leaders openly encouraged harm to employees who did not follow their orders. Shivashankar questioned whether democracy still exists in the state.

He said that violence and intimidation have become common since the alliance government took power.