Hyderabad: Y S Sharmila, the YSRTP party president, announced on Sunday that she will contest from Palair constituency instead of Hyderabad for the upcoming Assembly Elections which will be held in June 2024.

Sharmila held a meeting with her party members at Palair. She said that her decision came after party members requested her to contest from Palair.

“From now onwards I am a Palair resident, not Hyderabad,” she said. She appealed to the people to bless her in the upcoming elections.