Apne Logaan, a Hyderabadi talk show by Anam Mirza

Hyderabad: Entrepreneur, vlogger, and ace tennis player Sania Mirza‘s sister Anam Mirza is famous for always having something new and creative up her sleeve. Be it her brainchild Label Bazaar, small business Cook It Yourself, or her uber-hit lifestyle exhibition Dawat-E-Ramazan, Anam Mirza is surely a woman of great talent and innovative capabilities.

Now, as a project of her media agency ‘Extraa Media’, Anam Mirza has come up with a Hyderabadi talk show called ‘Apne Logaan’, adding yet another feather in her cap. Taking to her YouTube channel, Anam shared a short promo of the upcoming talk show.

So what is ‘Apne Logaan’? In Anam’s own words, “Apne Logaan literally means our people and in this show, we are expecting every known faces of Hyderabad to be here and this is just the beginning.”

In the promo, when asked about the guests, she said, “Apne logaan hain, bahut ache logaan hain and bahut exciting logaan hain and you are going to love it,” giving us a hint of the fun and enjoyment which is going to entail.

Anam Mirza also revealed that the show will air on her official YouTube Channel.

Check out the promo here:

She also took to her Instagram stories and posts to give a sneak peek into the chat show. She shared a photo of her rocking a yellow dress and captioned it, “The rain stopped for a couple of hours last week and we ended up shoot our first few episodes and the promo of “Apne Logaan”. If you still don’t know what that is, check the link in bio.”