Apollo Hospitals launches dedicated centre for sports injuries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Friday, May 8, said it has launched a Centre of Excellence for Sports Injuries and Orthopaedics here, aiming to provide advanced treatment and rehabilitation services for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The newly inaugurated centre offers comprehensive care for sports-related injuries with advanced diagnostic, surgical and rehabilitation facilities under one roof, a release said.

The launch event was attended by KEI Group founder Anil Kamineni and Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Sports) Jayesh Ranjan.

Dr Deepthi Nandan Reddy, head of Orthopaedics at Apollo Hospitals Financial District, said sports injuries require accurate diagnosis and timely treatment to avoid long-term complications.

He said the centre is equipped to handle ligament injuries and complex joint conditions using advanced surgical procedures and evidence-based rehabilitation methods.

Harkaran Singh, chief operating officer of Apollo Hospitals Financial District, said the facility brings together orthopaedic specialists, sports medicine experts and physiotherapists to ensure faster recovery and personalised care for patients.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL franchise) players Pat Cummins, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, visited the facility and reviewed its treatment infrastructure and recovery programmes, the release added.