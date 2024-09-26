Apollo Pharmacy to conduct job fair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Apollo Pharmacy is going to conduct a job fair in Hyderabad for candidates who have completed diploma or degree or masters in pharmacy, according to Osmania University’s employment information.

According to the bureau deputy chief T Ram, the pharmacy retail chain in India will conduct the job fair for posts related to pharmacist and pharmacy assistant.

Interested candidates are required to appear before the Osmania University employment bureau office with their resumes and educational qualification certificates at around 11 am on September 30.

For more information, contact: 8247656356.

On September 23, the Osmania University employment bureau office conducted a job fair for private sector employees.

Candidates who had passed ITI Diesel Mechanic, Diploma Mechanical, Degree, PG, B.Tech attended the job fair.