Apologise to Telangana people for making fake promises: KTR to Kharge

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, November 1 asked Congress president Malliakarjun Kharge to apologise to the people of Telangana for making fake promises via the party’s six guarantees.

He also blamed the Telangana Congress for misleading people. KTR reacted to Kharge’s statement cautioning the Karnataka government against overspending on the six guarantees. The Congress President said, “Unplanned approach could lead to financial problems, including bankruptcy and impact on future generations.”

In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA said, “Dear Kharge ji, do you understand now that empty guarantees lead to financial ruin?” He cited the Karnataka government’s plans to review one of its five guarantees due to financial strain.

Referring to Telangana’s robust decade of progress under the BRS, he accused the Congress of jeopardising this growth with unrealistic promises to gain power. “The juggling act of Congress guarantees has brought Telangana to a standstill within a year,” he added.

The former Telangana IT minister further said, “Telangana, which has been progressing steadily for a decade, has been derailed by false promises.” He argued that Congress’s guarantees are unsustainable and will have lasting consequences on the state’s financial health and development.

“The damage caused by trusting the Congress’s guarantees is irreparable,” he said, warning that this approach could leave a heavy burden on future generations in Telangana.