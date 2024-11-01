KTR announces plans for ‘padayatra’ across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) has announced plans to embark on a ‘padayatra’ (walkathon) as a mass-contact program.

The announcement came during a social media interaction with netizens on Thursday, October 31, where he discussed the significance of padayatras conducted by political leaders to address government failures and strengthen their parties.

He further also announced that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has kept a low profile since undergoing surgery last year, is set to return to public life in 2025. KTR confirmed that KCR is in perfect health and has intentionally given the Congress government a year to fulfil its electoral promises.

Additionally, KTR criticized the Congress government, which came to power based on six guarantees, claiming it has become a burden for Telangana. He highlighted that the Congress administration is overly focused on Delhi, with the chief minister and many cabinet members spending excessive time there meeting party leaders.

He also issued a warning to police officers who harass BRS leaders and file false cases, indicating they will face consequences once the BRS returns to power.