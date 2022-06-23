Appeal: Help kin of Sahil Ansari who died during protest against remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old youth Sahil Ansari succumbed to gunshot wounds during protests in Ranchi on June 10 against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Speaking to a media person, his father Md Afzal said that his son was neither part of the protest nor he pelted any stones. “He was returning home when the protest broke out”, he said.

He further said, “We are daily wagers, we do not have time to take part in any sought of protest”. Demanding justice, he said that government should punish the cops who are responsible for the death of his son.

Ansari’s mother Soni Parween, while speaking to a media person, said that his son used to shoulder the responsibility of the family of six members.

