Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th July 2023 5:04 pm IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta includes personal voice feature, StandBy mode & more
Photo: Apple

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple has released the iOS 17 public beta, which includes a new StandBy mode, personal voice feature and more. influencer Marques Brownlee revealed the personal voice feature on Twitter.

According to Brownlee, the feature is available under Accessibility> Speech> Personal Voice. With this feature, iPhone can create a voice that sounds like the user in just 15 minutes. TechCrunch reported that the iOS 17 public beta includes improvements to Messages, new StandBy mode, and improvements to Maps, widgets and dictation.

Similar to Mail, users can now filter the search using different criteria in Messages.

Moreover, users can leave the app and continue listening to an audio message or view a transcription of the message when they receive a batch of audio messages and want to listen back to a particular part.

With the new update, users can also swipe on a bubble to reply to a particular message in a conversation. iOS 17 also includes the ability to leave voicemails in FaceTime. They appear directly in the call history list.

“When you start playing a song or a video, iOS now automatically suggests nearby AirPlay-enabled devices,” the report said.

