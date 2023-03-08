Apple may limit ProMotion, Always-On display to iPhone 15 Pro models

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 2:09 pm IST
Apple to create more differentiation between iPhone 15, 15 Pro: Report
Representative Image

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple will reportedly limit its display features– Always-On and ProMotion– to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

This means that the standard iPhone 15 will not come with the ProMotion feature, which speeds up parts of the screen when a faster rate is required and slows it down to save power, reports AppleInsider.

This also applies to the Always On display feature.

According to leaker ayeux1122′, “Apple has already prepared to deliver the iPhone 15 series… panel to domestic companies, and it is said that it will soon confirm the details and prepare for mass production.”

“What is confirmed here is that the specification supports LTPO 120 refresh rate only for the Pro series,” the leaker added, “and the basic normal plus model does not have the requirements.”

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models.

It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

