Apple Music is second most used music streaming service: Report

Amazon Music and Tencent Music each take a 13 per cent market share

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 20th January 2022 6:20 pm IST
Apple Music now available on Google Nest in 5 additional countries

San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant’s Apple Music accounts for 15 per cent of the global music streaming market, still falling behind streaming giant Spotify, which holds more than 30 per cent, says a new report.

According to new research by MIDiA, Apple caters to 15 per cent of the nearly 524 million global listeners, reports AppleInsider.

Spotify remains in the top spot with a 31 per cent share in 2021, though the streaming service is down from 33 per cent in 2020, the report said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Apple Podcasts rolls out ‘Listen With’ collections to help users discover shows

Amazon Music and Tencent Music each take a 13 per cent market share, while YouTube Music accounts for 8 per cent of global subscriptions, it added.

The report points out that the global base has grown by 109.5 million by the end of the second quarter of 2021, or roughly over 26 per cent year-over-year.

Global streaming is up, largely spurred by Covid-19 boredom. In 2020, on-demand audio streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify saw growth of 16.2 per cent globally over 2019.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button