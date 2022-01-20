Apple Music is second most used music streaming service: Report

San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant’s Apple Music accounts for 15 per cent of the global music streaming market, still falling behind streaming giant Spotify, which holds more than 30 per cent, says a new report.

According to new research by MIDiA, Apple caters to 15 per cent of the nearly 524 million global listeners, reports AppleInsider.

Spotify remains in the top spot with a 31 per cent share in 2021, though the streaming service is down from 33 per cent in 2020, the report said.

Amazon Music and Tencent Music each take a 13 per cent market share, while YouTube Music accounts for 8 per cent of global subscriptions, it added.

The report points out that the global base has grown by 109.5 million by the end of the second quarter of 2021, or roughly over 26 per cent year-over-year.

Global streaming is up, largely spurred by Covid-19 boredom. In 2020, on-demand audio streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify saw growth of 16.2 per cent globally over 2019.