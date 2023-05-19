Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports tab in its News app

The new tab serves as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users' favourite sports teams.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th May 2023 3:50 pm IST
Apple unveils new tools for cognitive, speech, vision accessibility in its products

New Delhi: Apple has released iOS 16.5 software update to all users with a new feature — ‘sports tab’ in its News app.

The new iOS 16.5 is available for iPhone 8 and later.

The new tab serves as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users’ favourite sports teams.

MS Education Academy

“Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow,” Apple said.

The tech giant also stated that users can access additional information about a specific game by simply tapping on the My Sports score and schedule cards, which will redirect them to the respective game’s page.

Also Read
Apple expands it’s Apple Store’ online in Vietnam

Moreover, in the new iOS 16.5 update, the company also introduced a new pride celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen, bug fixes for Podcasts in CarPlay, unresponsive Spotlight, and screen time syncing.

Along with iOS 16.5, the tech giant also released minor updates to other devices running iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 16.4, and watchOS 9.5.

In addition, Apple has launched the multiview feature on Apple TV 4K, allowing sports fans the ability to watch up to four simultaneous streams, including Major League Soccer matches, ‘Friday Night Baseball’ games, and select MLS and MLB live shows.

Users can see the available live games displayed at the bottom of their screen, choose which ones they want to watch, and toggle between multiple layout options with this completely customisable new multiview experience in the Apple TV app on Apple TV 4K, the company said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th May 2023 3:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button