Apple’s first event of 2026 is unlike anything it has done in years

Apple has announced its first major event of 2026 on March 4 – and it is shaping up to be a departure from the company’s usual playbook. Rather than the familiar gathering at its Cupertino headquarters, the March 4 event will take place simultaneously across three cities: New York, London and Shanghai.

The invite itself may be dropping hints about what’s coming. It features a 3D Apple logo rendered in yellow, green, and blue, which is a far cry from the company’s signature silver and grey aesthetic.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has pointed out that these are the same shades Apple has reportedly been testing for its upcoming low-cost MacBook, which has only added to the speculation.

What can we expect?

The centrepiece is likely to be the affordable MacBook. It is said to be powered by the A18 chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16 Pro, and could feature a 12.9-inch LCD display. If the pricing rumours hold, it may come in under Rs 60,000 in India, which would make it Apple’s most accessible laptop in some time.

Alongside the MacBook, Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 17e. The device is rumoured to pack the A19 chipset from the iPhone 17 series, with MagSafe charging and slimmer bezels reportedly in the mix, though the rear camera and notch design are said to remain largely unchanged.

There’s also an updated iPad Air, tipped to get the M4 chip for improved multitasking and graphics. Apple may also refresh its base iPad line with the A18 chipset, bringing it up to speed with its more premium siblings.