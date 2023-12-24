Applications for new ration cards in Telangana soon to be available online

Hyderabad: The Telangana government may soon launch online applications for new ration cards, with the facility expected to be available on the MeeSeva website.

Currently, applicants are required to visit nearby MeeSeva offices or centers to submit applications for new ration cards. After the online facility’s launch, forms can be submitted online.

As of now, no government order (GO) has been issued, but the process of accepting online applications for ration cards in the state is expected to commence shortly, News Meter reported.

Presently, there are over 89.98 lakh ration cards in Telangana, encompassing cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Cards (SFSC).

The current procedure for new ration card applications involves submission at MeeSeva. The procedure includes filling out the application form and attaching necessary documents such as identity proof, residence proof, and a passport-size photograph.

The launch of the online facility for submission of applications for new ration cards in Telangana is expected soon.