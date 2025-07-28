Applications invited for free UPSC coaching in Hyderabad

The candidates will be selected through a screening test, and the shortlisted candidates will be given holistic coaching together with study material.

A classroom where chairs and tables are disheveled for a story of free UPSC coaching in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is inviting applications from minority candidates for free coaching for UPSC Civil Services (Prelims-cum-Mains) 2025 under the Telangana State Minority Study Circle (TGMSC), Hyderabad.

In a press statement issued on Monday, TGMSC stated that the free coaching for UPSC Civil Services will be arranged at TGMSC premises in Hyderabad, and the program aims to motivate and guide aspirants belonging to the communities in their pursuit of civil service careers.

Eligibility, application process for free UPSC Civil Services coaching in Hyderabad

Candidates should be from minority communities and should be graduates. The family income of the candidate should not be more than Rs 2 lakh. The candidates will be selected through a screening test, and the shortlisted candidates will be given holistic coaching together with study material.

Interested applicants should go to their official website to apply online. Applications can be submitted until August 14, 2025. The screening test date will be notified later on the website.

Applicants may contact the TGMSC office in Hyderabad or call/email as indicated on the website for additional inquiries.

