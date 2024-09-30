Applications invited for jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad – Apply online

Hyderabad: The US Consulate has invited applications for jobs in Hyderabad.

Applications are being accepted for two roles: ‘Registered Nurse’ and ‘Administrative Clerk’. These are full-time positions, requiring the selected candidates to work 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for Jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad

For the position of ‘Registered Nurse,’ candidates must hold a degree (RN level) in Nursing. Additionally, two years of experience as a professional nurse is required.

For the ‘Administrative Clerk’ position, two years of general college or university studies is required.

In addition to educational qualifications, candidates must have a good working knowledge of English (speaking, reading, and writing), which may be tested.

The salary for the ‘Registered Nurse’ position will be Rs 1,479,291 per annum, while the salary for the ‘Administrative Clerk’ position will be Rs 680,269 per annum.

How to apply

To apply for a job at the US Consulate in Hyderabad, candidates need to submit their educational qualifications, passport, and other necessary documents.

The deadlines for submitting applications for the ‘Registered Nurse’ and ‘Administrative Clerk’ positions are October 23 and October 25, respectively.

Interested candidates should apply on the official website of the consulate: (click here for the ‘Registered Nurse’ position) and (click here for the ‘Administrative Clerk’ position).