Applications invited for kayaking, canoeing coaches in Hyderabad

The selected candidates will be engaged on an outsourcing basis.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2026 4:56 pm IST|   Updated: 16th April 2026 4:57 pm IST
Kayaking and canoeing kayaks with paddles on the riverbank, ready for water sports in Hyderabad.
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Hyderabad: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (Plain Areas), Hyderabad, under the Tribal Welfare Department, has invited applications from qualified coaches for kayaking and canoeing events at the Water Sports Academy in Bowenpally.

According to a press note issued by the Government of Telangana, candidates with NS NIS qualifications and a one-year diploma in kayaking and canoeing are eligible to apply. The selected candidates will be employed on an outsourcing basis.

Interested applicants can submit their resumes via email at sportsofficertwd@gmail.com or apply in person at the Project Officer’s office located at DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery

The last date for submission of applications is April 30. Applicants are required to submit all necessary documents along with their application.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2026 4:56 pm IST|   Updated: 16th April 2026 4:57 pm IST

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