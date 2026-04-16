Applications invited for kayaking, canoeing coaches in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (Plain Areas), Hyderabad, under the Tribal Welfare Department, has invited applications from qualified coaches for kayaking and canoeing events at the Water Sports Academy in Bowenpally.

According to a press note issued by the Government of Telangana, candidates with NS NIS qualifications and a one-year diploma in kayaking and canoeing are eligible to apply. The selected candidates will be employed on an outsourcing basis.

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Interested applicants can submit their resumes via email at sportsofficertwd@gmail.com or apply in person at the Project Officer’s office located at DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

The last date for submission of applications is April 30. Applicants are required to submit all necessary documents along with their application.