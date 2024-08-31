Appoint more Muslim SHOs: MLC Amer Ali Khan to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan on Saturday, August 31 urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to appoint more Muslim Station House Officers (SHO) in police stations under the Hyderabad police commissionerate.

In a representation to the chief minister, Khan stressed the need for inclusivity.

Reiterating the Congress’ commitment to the welfare of minority communities, including Muslims, he said that this significant aspect of representation has been neglected.

“This Commissionerate, which comprises approximately 75 police stations across various zones, currently lacks any Muslim representation at the SHO level,” he added.

Drawing attention to the findings of the Sachar Committee report, which underscored the importance of Muslim representation in law enforcement, the MLC urged the chief minister to use his authority to appoint Muslim SHOs within the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

Khan further asserted that such a move would not only be a step toward ensuring justice but also serve as a testament to the government’s dedication to equitable representation of all communities.