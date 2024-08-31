Appoint more Muslim SHOs: MLC Amer Ali Khan to Telangana CM

In a representation to the chief minister, Khan stressed the need for inclusivity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st August 2024 7:21 pm IST
Amer Ali Khan
Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan on Saturday, August 31 urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to appoint more Muslim Station House Officers (SHO) in police stations under the Hyderabad police commissionerate.

In a representation to the chief minister, Khan stressed the need for inclusivity.

Reiterating the Congress’ commitment to the welfare of minority communities, including Muslims, he said that this significant aspect of representation has been neglected.

“This Commissionerate, which comprises approximately 75 police stations across various zones, currently lacks any Muslim representation at the SHO level,” he added.

Also Read
Telangana: 11 arrested for breaking into liquor shop, theft in Adilabad

Drawing attention to the findings of the Sachar Committee report, which underscored the importance of Muslim representation in law enforcement, the MLC urged the chief minister to use his authority to appoint Muslim SHOs within the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

Khan further asserted that such a move would not only be a step toward ensuring justice but also serve as a testament to the government’s dedication to equitable representation of all communities.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 31st August 2024 7:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button