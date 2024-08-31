Telangana: 11 arrested for breaking into liquor shop, theft in Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Friday, August 30 arrested 11 persons for breaking into a liquor store in Adilabad district.

Police seized Rs 1.72 lakh in cash, a car, an auto-rickshaw, a motorbike and alcohol worth Rs 50,000 from them. 11 accomplices of Chowhan Ravi, the prime accused from Adilabad, were apprehended while moving suspiciously in a four-wheeler in Neradigonda mandal centre. Efforts were on to nab Chowhan Ravi.

On being interrogated, the accused persons confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck by forming a gang.

Also Read Telangana tops list of Indian states based on liquor spending

They admitted to targeting wine shops at Dandepalli in Mancherial district, Bhoraj in Jainath mandal, Ginnoor in Bazarhathnoor and Neradigonda mandal centre of Adilabad district and Bheempur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district at night.

They revealed that they were not only stealing wine bottles but also cash from the shops’ counters. They said they were disposing of the liquor in Maharashtra for cheaper prices.