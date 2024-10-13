Appointing Patnam Mahender Reddy as chief whip unconstituitional: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Harish Rao expressed concerns regarding the appointment of Patnam Mahender Reddy as chief whip, labelling it “unconstitutional.”

He accused the Congress party of breaching constitutional norms, emphasizing that the chief whip’s role is to facilitate the passage of bills and ensure effective government operations.

Rao questioned to whom Mahender Reddy would issue the whip—whether to ruling party members or the opposition.

He clarified that a whip is meant to ensure party discipline among members.

“If Mahender Reddy were to issue a whip to opposition members, it would create ambiguity about his party affiliation,” he added.

Rao further noted that the situation exemplifies ongoing “constitutional violations” in the state.

The Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government issued Gazette Notification No. 160-I, G.A. (SR) Dept. on 15-03-2024, appointing Sri Patnam Mahender Reddy, a BRS MLC, as the Congress Govt’s Chief Whip in the Telangana Legislative Council.



He referenced a statement from the Speaker indicating that the BRS party had 38 members at the end of the legislative assembly session, while Congress members had made similar claims only to later retract them.