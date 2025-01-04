AR Srinivas appointed director of Telangana vigilance department

Srinivas will head the V& E department until 2027 from the date he assumes charge as its director or till the need ceases.

Hyderabad: Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer AR Srinivas was appointed the new director of the Telangana vigilance and enforcement department on Friday, January 3.

Srinivas will head the V&E department until 2027 when he assumes charge as its director or until the need ceases. A government order in this regard has been issued. This appointment highlights the Telangana government’s commitment to strengthening administrative vigilance and ensuring effective enforcement mechanisms. Below is a detailed analysis of the appointment order and its implications.

The director of vigilance & enforcement plays a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability across various government departments. The position involves overseeing investigations, implementing anti-corruption measures, and ensuring administrative operations comply with the law.

AR Srinivas brings extensive experience and expertise to this role, positioning him to make a significant impact.

