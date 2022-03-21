Arab countries condemn Houthi attack targeting civilians in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab countries have condemned in the strongest terms the attack carried out by the Yemeni Houthi movement in the early hours of Sunday, by targeting economic and civilian facilities in several regions in Saudi Arabia without causing loss of life, using ballistic missiles and drones.

A hostile attack targeted a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, an Aramco facility in Jizan in the south of the country, a gas station in Khamis Mushait, and a power station in Dhahran al Janub.

The Arab coalition in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia said that the militia used Iranian cruise missiles to target an Aramco distribution station in Jizan, as well as to target a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqiq. He also confirmed that the Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile that was launched to target Jazan.

قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف "تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن" تنشر لقطات فيديو توثق عملية اعتراض وتدمير 4 طائرات مسّيرة مفخخة أطلقتها المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية المدعومة من إيران تجاه المملكة فجر الأحد لاستهداف الأعيان المدنية و المنشآت الاقتصادية.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/73bb442gtg — واس العام (@SPAregions) March 20, 2022

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) strongly condemned the Houthi militias’ latest attack.

In a statement, the MoFAIC said that the continued threat of these attacks by the Houthi militias reflects their blatant disregard for the international community, the efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis, and all international laws and norms.

MoFAIC urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts that threaten the security and safety of civilians as well as the security of global energy supplies and economic stability. It also called on the international community to support measures taken by the Arab Coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to stop the Houthi militias from targeting civilian objects and deter their threats to countries of the region.

The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and underscored its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

دولة الإمارات تدين استهداف الحوثيين منشآت مدنية في السعودية بصواريخ باليستية وطائرات مفخخةhttps://t.co/mdB5KJiIAL — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) March 20, 2022

Qatar

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered targeting vital facilities and facilities, especially those related to water desalination, electricity and energy, as a “dangerous sabotage act that violates all international norms and laws, threatens the daily life of citizens, and represents an attack on humanity.”

The ministry reiterated Qatar’s position “rejecting violence and targeting civilians and civilian facilities, regardless of the motives and reasons.”

#Qatar Strongly Condemns Targeting Civilian, Economic Facilities in Saudi Arabia#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/dT8ltDEY2P — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 20, 2022

Bahrain

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as describing the attack as “a heinous terrorist attack targeting civilian and economic facilities and violating international humanitarian law, and it proves the insistence of the Houthi militia to continue its aggressive attacks.”

The Foreign Ministry affirmed Bahrain’s stand and its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all the measures it takes to ensure the security and safety of its citizens and residents on its lands, calling on the international community to condemn these repeated attacks “aimed at destabilizing security and stability in the region.”

وزارة خارجية مملكة #البحرين تدين إطلاق الميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية صاروخًا بالستيًا نحو مدينة جيزان وتسع طائرات مسيرة تجاه المنطقة الجنوبية بالمملكة العربية #السعوديةhttps://t.co/dRWSL07gBF pic.twitter.com/nnwulSZYXV — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) March 20, 2022

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement, its country’s condemnation of targeting civilian areas in the Saudi Arabia.

The ministry explained in a statement that the continuation of these actions on civil areas and economic facilities and facilities in a number of regions of the Kingdom not only targets the security of Saudi Arabia and the stability of the region, but also aims to harm global energy supplies and affect the global economy and maritime navigation, and is also a “blatant violation” of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait’s firm and complete stand by Saudi Arabia in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.

الكويت تدين وتستنكر بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الإرهابية الخطيرة لمليشيا الحوثي عبر استهداف المدنيين والمنشآت في السعودية بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة https://t.co/SM6iqRPK0P#كونا #الكويت — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) March 20, 2022

GCC

In this context, Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned the Houthi militia’s continuous launching of ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones.

Dr. Al-Hajraf reiterated the GCC states’ solidarity with Saudi Arabia against “whatever targets its security, stability and territorial integrity”, calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive measures to stop these aggressive acts targeting civilian and vital facilities as well as the security of the Kingdom.

الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون يدين الهجوم العدائي الذي استهدف محطة توزيع المنتجات البترولية في جدة



https://t.co/AIB0kYUa01#مجلس_التعاون#جدة pic.twitter.com/QWmIk6avnQ — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) March 20, 2022

OIC

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s attacks against civilian objects and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha denounced in the strongest terms the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks against civilian lands and objects in Saudi Arabia, with ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones. He said OIC supports the measures Saudi Arabia takes to protect its lands, citizens, residents and economic facilities.

أعربت #منظمة_التعاون_الإسلامي عن #إدانتها الشديدة للهجمات التي اقترفتها ميليشيات #الحوثي مستهدفة أعيان مدنية ومنشآت اقتصادية حيوية في #المملكة_العربية_السعودية pic.twitter.com/go88jctkfg — منظمة التعاون الإسلامي (@oicarabic) March 20, 2022

Arab Parliament

The Arab Parliament also strongly condemned the attack on Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament expressed its strong condemnation of these hostile attacks, which come at a time when His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, announced hosting Yemeni consultations, reiterating his full solidarity with the Kingdom in the measures it is taking to preserve its sovereignty. The safety and security of its people and those residing on its lands.

Yemen

In a statement, Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs affirmed the Houthi militia’s approach and its hostile terrorist behavior, rejecting all regional and international efforts and initiatives to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution.

اليمن تدين استهداف مليشيات الحوثي الأعيان المدنية والمنشآت الاقتصادية والطاقة في السعودية https://t.co/GmIxqQK4fu — وزارة خارجية الجمهورية اليمنية (@yemen_mofa) March 20, 2022

Jordan

The official spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Ful, affirmed Jordan’s strong condemnation and denunciation of these cowardly terrorist attacks and targeting of civilian and economic facilities, reiterating his country’s firm position in rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism, and its solidarity and absolute standing by the Kingdom in the face of all that threatens its security.

دانت #وزارة_الخارجية_وشؤون_المغتربين، الاعتداءات المستمرة لميليشيا الحوثي على أراضي المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة واستمرار استهداف المناطق المدنية، وآخرها إطلاق صاروخ بالستي وعدد من الطائرات المُسيرة المُفخخة وصواريخ كروز باتجاه عددٍ من المدن السعودية.

🇸🇦 🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/JhMh6u805P — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) March 20, 2022

Egypt

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “targeting these vital and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia is a grave escalation and blatant targeting of the security and sovereignty of the Kingdom, and a direct threat to security and stability in the region, in addition to the despicable terrorist attacks that represent a flagrant violation of the principles and rules of international law.”

Muslim World League

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, condemned this attack.

The Muslim World League reiterated its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of all that threatens its security and stability, and standing with it in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Arab League

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack

In a statement, Aboul Gheit said, “The continuation of the terrorist Houthi militia in carrying out these hostile acts against vital targets in Saudi Arabia reflects once again the Houthi rejection of peace efforts. This attack is a flagrant violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.”

Secretary General of Arab League Condemns Houthi Terrorist Attack on Saudi Arabia.https://t.co/uZrtXOLcHh#SPAGOV — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) March 20, 2022

The latest attack comes days after an oil refinery in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, was attacked on March 10 by a drone, which was claimed by the Houthis.

In January 2022, one of the biggest attacks on UAE soil ignited a fire at Abu Dhabi’s main international airport and set fuel tanker trucks ablaze in a nearby industrial area.

Houthi rebels often target airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters, against the backdrop of the kingdom’s leadership of the military coalition against them.