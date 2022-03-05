Arab countries condemn mosque attack in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Riyadh: Arab countries have strongly condemned the attack on a Shiite mosque in the city of Peshawar in Pakistan, that killed dozens of worshippers and left many others injured during the Friday sermon.

The explosion occurred in the Kucha Risaldar district of Peshawar, moments before the start of Friday prayers, destroying the mosque from the inside, while broken glass scattered in the streets.

The Islamic State group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least 58 people killed and 200 injured, Reuters reported.

Video of the suicide bomber that killed 58 & injured 194 Shias in #Peshawar.#ISK claimed responsibility for the attack identifying the attacker as Jalaibib Al-Kabuli.#Pakistan have never accepted “an organized” presence of #ISIS but this major attack raises several questions. pic.twitter.com/qGlwHJiMG9 — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) March 4, 2022

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the “terrorist bombing” that targeted the mosque.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s position on targeting places of worship, intimidating the innocent and spilling the blood of the innocent, stressing that the “Kingdom stands by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.”

The Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the Pakistani people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation of the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the city of #Peshawar, Islamic Republic of #Pakistan, and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries. pic.twitter.com/GmIMz6pIvZ — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 4, 2022

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a statement condemning the attack as well and said it “rejected all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its “sincere condolences to the Pakistani government and the friendly people of Pakistan, and its condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.”

دولة الإمارات تدين وتستنكر بشدة الاعتداء الإرهابي على مسجد في بيشاورhttps://t.co/2nuycm7lMS — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) March 5, 2022

Bahrain

Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Pakistan in all measures taken to maintain its security and stability. It stressed the need for the international community to unite against the terrorist organisations and all those who support or finance them.

Kuwait

Kuwait also expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the bombing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its solidarity with Pakistan and its support for all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.

The Foreign Ministry statement expressed sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Egypt

Egypt expressed its condemnation of the bombing. “The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement continued, “The Egyptian government and people express its sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of friendly Pakistan, and wishes a speedy recovery for all the injured, affirming its solidarity and standing with Pakistan in the face of terrorism in all its forms.”

Jordan

In Jordan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs condemned the attack.

In a statement, the ministry’s spokesman, Haitham Abul-Foul, affirmed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of this cowardly terrorist attack, which he said contradicts all humanitarian and religious values ​​and principles, stressing Jordan’s stand and its absolute solidarity with the Republic of Pakistan.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the Pakistani government and people and to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

دانت #وزارة_الخارجية_وشؤون_المغتربين التفجير الإرهابي الذي استهدف مسجداً في مدينة #بيشاور بجمهورية #باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة، اليوم أثناء أداء صلاة الجمعة، وأسفر عن وقوع العشرات من الوفيات والجرحى.

🇵🇰 🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/pw0QZTVwEs — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) March 4, 2022

Iraq

In Iraq, the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Parliament) Mohammed al-Halbousi condemned the bombing of the mosque in Pakistan.

Al-Halbousi said in a tweet, “We condemn the targeting of Abdullah by bombing the mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.”

The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament added, “Shame and disgrace to the criminals of terrorism, the enemies of religion and humanity.”

Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said the attack was aimed at sowing discord, the official news agency of Iran reported.

The Iranian spokesperson also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the “inhuman and brutal” attack and wished the wounded a quick recovery.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemns terror attack on Kucha Risaldar Mosque in Pakistan’s city of Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/dQ1VGlJ9Q6 — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) March 5, 2022

The attack is one of the deadliest since 2018 against the Shi’ite minority in Pakistan, which has long been targeted by Sunni Muslim Islamist militants including Islamic State and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

The attacks by Islamist insurgents had become an almost daily occurrence in Pakistan until the military launched a crackdown on militants in 2014.