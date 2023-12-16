Arab countries declare mourning period over death of Kuwait’s Emir

Arab countries on Saturday, December 16, announced national mourning period over the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwaiti Emiri Court announced the death of Sheikh Nawaf on Saturday. He was 86.

Sheikh Nawaf, was fifth son of Kuwait’s ruler and began his political career at 25 as governor of Hawalli province before becoming interior minister in 1978.

He assumed power on September 30, 2020, as the sixteenth Emir of the country, succeeding the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad.

The funeral of the Sheikh Nawaf will be limited to family members and relatives.

In a statement, the minister of Emiri Court Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah detailed that prayers for the late Emir will be conducted at the Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque at 9 am on Sunday, December 17, followed by the funeral later in the morning.

Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, who is now 83 years old, is widely considered to be the world’s oldest crown prince. He has been named as new Emir of Kuwait by Council of Ministers.

Mourning period

The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers has declared 40 days of mourning for the late Emir and closed official departments for three days.

United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Egypt, and Lebanon declared three days of mourning and flags be flown at half-mast starting today at all government departments within the countries as mark of respect.

The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) has announced seven days of mourning for Kuwait’s Emir.

