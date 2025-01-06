Aramgarh flyover inauguration: BJP workers in Hyderabad held for protest

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police took into preventive custody several workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while they planned to obstruct the inauguration of Aramghar flyover in protest against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) erecting party flags and huge cut-outs of its leaders.

Local BJP workers under the leadership of B Venugopal, State Executive Committee member, gathered at Shamshabad and were moving towards Aramghar to hold a protest at the venue.

The long-awaited Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad was inaugurated on Monday, January 6 by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the event.

The Shamshabad police took about 30 BJP workers into preventive custody and shifted them in a police vehicle. All the BJP workers were shifted to Shamshabad police station. All of them were released in the evening.

Aramghar flyover renamed after Dr Manmohan Singh

The newly inaugurated Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad will be named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The announcement was made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

He further added, “As Finance Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh contributed significantly to our country’s development, and it is our responsibility to remember his name.”