Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to kick off on August 24, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Like every season, speculation is rife about who will join Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, and all eyes are on the potential contestant list for this year.

Among the latest names doing the rounds is Arbaz Patel. Known for his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaz is rumoured to have been approached for the upcoming season. Fueling the speculation, he recently shared a cryptic post on his social media, writing:

“Bohot maza aane wala hai kuch hi din me aur bohot kuch hone bhi wala hai. I am so excited. Haters aap log ke liye bhi bohot kuch aane wala hai toh kaam par lag jao. Aur yaar karne waale ke liye toh main hu hi.”

For those who don’t know, Arbaz is the boyfriend of Nikki Tamboli, who appeared in Bigg Boss 14. The couple first met during Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Arbaz also gained popularity through MTV Splitsvilla X5.

This year, Bigg Boss 19’s promo promises more drama than ever. Reportedly, the makers plan to take the game to the next level by bringing in friends, rivals, exes, and co-stars of contestants ensuring endless entertainment and high-voltage drama.

Are you excited to see Arbaz Patel in Bigg Boss 19 next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.