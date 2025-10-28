Arch Global Services starts technology hub in Hyderabad

Located in Financial District, the office will initially accommodate about 100 employees, with plans for future growth

Updated: 28th October 2025 9:21 pm IST
Arch Global Services India opened its new office in Hyderabad's financial District
Hyderabad: Arch Global Services India, a subsidiary of Arch Capital Group Ltd, has opened its new office in Hyderabad as part of the company’s strategic expansion in India, reports Businesswire.

Arch Capital Group is a global provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance. It is a member of the S&P 500 and is headquartered in Bermuda.

The Hyderabad office, located in the city’s Financial District, will initially accommodate about 100 employees, with plans for future growth. The facility will focus on delivering technology-driven and innovative services for Arch Capital Group’s global operations. Raju Chiluvuri, Technology Head of Arch Global Services India, will lead the Hyderabad office.

This development comes after the company’s plan to open another office in Trivandrum next week, which will serve as a business services hub. Both locations are part of Arch’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence and capabilities in India.

