Archeologists discover 1300-year-old temples in Telangana

Hyderabad: Two ancient temples from the Badami Chalukyan period have been discovered by archaeologists in Mudimanikyam village of Nalgonda district, Telangana. Some unique inscription were also found. The discovery provides additional insight into the region’s rich cultural legacy.

The discovery was made by a research team under the guidance of Dr MA Srinivasan and S Ashok Kumar.

The temples, which are thought to be at least 1,300 years old, have distinctive architectural designs that combine Kadamba Nagara and Badami Chalukyan elements. Despite being ancient, the archaeologists discovered that the temples have remarkably withstood the test of time.

It has been discovered in one temple’s sanctum sanctorum that a panavattam, or Shiva lingam base, exists. In another, an idol of Vishnu was found. In addition, an inscription from the 8th or 9th century AD known as ‘Gandaloranru‘ was found.

The finding, according to Telugu University assistant professor Dr Srinivasan, is significant because it will shed additional light on the religious customs of the Badami Chalukyan era.