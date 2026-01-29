Architectural exhibition on Prophet’s Mosque opens to visitors in Madinah

An exhibition tracing the architectural history of the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) mosque has opened in Madinah in Saudi Arabia, giving visitors a closer look at how the landmark has evolved over the centuries.

Organised by the Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque, the exhibition was inaugurated by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah. Set to the south of the mosque, it covers 2,200 square metres and uses interactive displays to chart the site’s development from its earliest structure to the present day.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the exhibition includes historical architectural models and miniature replicas showing how the mosque’s form has changed across different periods of Islamic history, including the major expansions carried out during the Saudi era.

The displays highlight the mosque’s history and distinctive design features, alongside the long-standing efforts devoted to its care. Rare photographs, architectural drawings, visual records of successive construction phases and a range of artefacts are used to illustrate Islamic artistic and architectural traditions.

A significant section focuses on the Saudi expansions beginning with the late King Abdulaziz and continuing through the reigns of Kings Saud, Faisal, Khalid, Fahd and Abdullah, up to the current period under King Salman, detailing the services and facilities now provided for worshippers and visitors.

Modern technology plays a central role, with interactive screens, films and a cinema hall offering additional context on the mosque’s architecture. There is also a dedicated gallery for valuables, featuring rare possessions of the two holy mosques and ancient artefacts preserved over time.

Visitors can explore detailed presentations on key elements of the Prophet’s Mosque, including the pulpit, mihrab, domes and canopies, doors, minarets, beacons and surrounding squares, as well as the services offered on site.

The exhibition is presented through wall panels and digital displays in Arabic and English, with translations available in 12 other languages. Audio guides and special devices allow visitors to access the material in their preferred language.