Indian CBSE–Saudi curriculum school to open soon in Madinah

The green dome and minarets of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, with surrounding buildings visible in the background.
The Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi) in Madinah, one of Islam’s holiest sites. Photo: Unsplash

Madinah: In a significant development for expat families, a school offering a combined Indian Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Saudi curriculum is set to open in Madinah from the 2026–2027 academic year, sources told Siasat.com.

The institution, currently in the pre-opening phase, is located in the Hayy Al Nasr area, approximately 10 minutes from the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi), the sources said, requesting anonymity.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the educational needs of expat families, particularly Indian residents, by offering both curricula within a single school.

In addition to academics, the school will provide Quran memorisation (Hifz) and Islamic studies.

Sources said preparatory work is nearing completion, though a specific opening date has not yet been announced.

The school will operate under the name Alnaiah Waltafaouq for Education Co. Further details regarding ownership, regulatory approvals, staffing, and recruitment have not been disclosed.

The development follows long-standing demand among expat parents in Madinah for CBSE-affiliated schooling options.

Siasat.com will update readers as more information becomes available.

