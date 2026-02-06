Mumbai: Whenever a celebrity posts a picture featuring a ring, social media is quick to jump to conclusions about engagement or marriage. Something similar recently happened with reality TV star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Elvish took to Instagram and surprised fans by sharing a photo in which he was seen holding hands with actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar. What caught everyone’s attention was the large diamond ring on Jiya’s finger. Adding fuel to the rumours, Elvish captioned the post, “Gave love another chance and found my heart.”

Congratulations Elvish Yadav bhai & Jiya Shankar 💞💞 pic.twitter.com/Mw1Xjza0es — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 5, 2026

Soon after the post went viral, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, assuming the duo had made their relationship official. Speculation about their engagement and even wedding plans began circulating widely online.

However, the truth behind the viral post tells a different story.

Truth behind Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav’s photo

According to industry sources, the picture was not an engagement announcement but part of a promotional activity. There has been no official confirmation from either Elvish Yadav or Jiya Shankar regarding a romantic relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUYpPhiEuav

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar are set to appear together as hosts of the upcoming reality show “Engaged: Roka Ya Dhokha 2.” The first season of the show was hosted by Urfi Javed and Harsh Gujral.

Elvish and Jiya were also seen together on Bigg Boss OTT 2. While Jiya exited the show early, Elvish went on to lift the trophy after defeating Abhishek Malhan in the finale. Their chemistry was widely discussed during the show, and the recent social media post has once again reignited fan interest.