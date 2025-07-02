Are fortunes of AAP changing? But two victories cannot predict future scenario

The Aam Aadmi Party is delighted after its recent win in the Gujarat and Punjab bye-elections. These victories in states dominated by the BJP indicate a shift in the Party’s fortunes. The AAP, once viewed as a Delhi-centric party ruling only in Delhi, has expanded over the years, gaining a national character. It now governs Punjab and is beginning to make inroads in states like Gujarat, which has long been considered a stronghold of the BJP.

The AAP was founded by Arvind Kejriwal in 2012, following his departure from Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement, which claimed to transform Indian politics. Leading a successful movement, Kejriwal first became the Chief Minister of Delhi in 2013. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the second time on February 14, 2015. He first assumed office on December 28, 2013, becoming the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi. The AAP ruled Delhi from 2015 until 2025.

The by-election victory is vital for Kejriwal after his Party’s loss in February’s Delhi Assembly poll. Atishi, the former chief minister, stated, “The victories in Ludhiana West and Visavadar show that people want effective governance. Underestimating Arvind Kejriwal’s approach is a mistake—he plans to implement his model nationwide. Congratulations to the people of Ludhiana and Visavadar, and best wishes to AAP workers in Punjab and Gujarat.”

Is Atishi made of ‘aathish’?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab, with Sanjeev Arora defeating Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes. In Gujarat’s Junagadh district, Gopal Italia won against BJP’s Kirit Patel in Visavadar by 17,554 votes. AAP has now achieved victories in both seats with double the margins compared to the 2022 elections. These victories have provided hope for the Party’s leaders, workers, and supporters. Although winning or losing is part of electoral politics, what truly matters is a party’s ability to recover and thrive.

With the approaching Assembly polls scheduled for 2027, AAP’s double victory indicates a clear indication that AAP is not out. Only in February did the AAP face a setback in the Delhi Assembly polls, resulting in the end of its ten-year rule, with the BJP winning 48 out of 70 seats.

Shifting fortunes

Political fortunes can shift quickly, and this time, they have favoured Kejriwal and his Party. The defeat of both the Congress and BJP was a significant setback for them, the AAP chief noted. The success in by-elections demonstrates the Party’s ability to sustain itself and recover from setbacks.

The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to secure one seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Many believe that Kejriwal will enter the Rajya Sabha despite his stated intention not to do so. However, his unpredictability is evident, as he has often said one thing and done another.

What would be the impact of AAP’s victory in the bye polls on national politics? The Party has a fascinating history, facing both successes and setbacks. In the past 12 years, it has emerged as a national party and a political force. It ruled Punjab and Delhi (until February).

Welfare policies help

The Party’s growth has been fueled by its adoption of welfare policies and the offering of free benefits. The AAP’s approach, centred on efficient public service delivery and direct engagement with citizens, prioritises immediate improvements in the quality of life. This fresh approach has given the Party a unique standing in Indian politics.

The AAP suffered a considerable setback when it lost the Delhi government in the 2025 Assembly polls to the BJP. To its utter shock, its convener Kejriwal, along with some of his senior colleagues, also lost their seats. Meanwhile, the Party’s image plummeted drastically when Kejriwal and some of his ministers were jailed for alleged corruption.

He handed over power to his colleague, Athishi, until the elections. It was a bitter loss for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as it not only failed to return to power in Delhi but also saw many of its top leaders, including Kejriwal, defeated by the BJP. There were other reasons for the loss. It includes the disenchantment of the middle classes over the AAP and its leaders.

AAP’s welfare schemes mainly benefit lower-income groups while neglecting the salaried middle class. Slum dwellers, migrant workers, and daily wage labourers—AAP’s loyal voter base—receive subsidies and cash transfers, leaving those in the middle-income group feeling overlooked.

Kejriwal aura fades

Once a hero to the middle class and marginalised, Kejriwal’s aura has faded. Yet, the uncanny politician cannot be written off after the bye-election win.

The Aam Aadmi Party is part of the Opposition coalition INDIA and worked with Congress in the 2024 elections. However, both parties have realised that this partnership has not helped either. After the bye-election win, Kejriwal has declared that now the AAP is considering running independently in the upcoming elections. This decision, along with the AAP’s stronger presence in the opposition following its recent bye-election wins, makes the Party’s future in Indian politics quite interesting.