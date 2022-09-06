Are Middle East nations still preferred by job seekers in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Despite the fact that many students are traveling to the US, UK, Canada, and Australia for higher studies with the hope of working there after completing their education, Middle East countries are still preferred destinations for many Telangana job seekers.

As per GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the top five destinations from Hyderabad are Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Sharjah.

Daily, thousands of job seekers from Telangana are heading to various cities in the UAE.

Remittances from gulf countries declined

Though thousands of job seekers are trying their luck by visiting the Middle East countries, the remittances from the gulf countries to India declined sharply from 50 percent in 2016-17 to 30 percent in 2020-21.

The UAE which was the top source of remittances was surpassed by the US.

As per the RBI remittances survey 2020-21, the US, the UK, and Singapore have emerged as important sources of remittances. The cumulative remittances from these advanced economics account for 36 percent of total India’s inward remittances.

India receives over 50 percent of remittances from 10 countries

India receives more than 50 percent of its total remittances from the 10 countries. The US tops the list whereas, the UAE is in the second spot.