‘Are officers sleeping?’ Telangana HC slams govt on food poisoning incidents

Hyderabad: After food poisoning cases across government schools in Telangana, the High Court criticized the government calling the incidents a sign of negligence and demanded a response within a week.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe called it a serious lapse, questioning, “Are the officers sleeping? What if they were to miss meals three times a week? Will action be taken only when children die?”

Hardly a week after around 50 students from ZPHS Maganur in Narayanpet district fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal on November 20 and 21, a similar incident occurred on Tuesday, November 26, with over 30 students rushed to Maganur Government Area Hospital and Makthal Government Hospital.

Two female students are in critical condition and have been transferred to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

Following the food poisoning incidents on November 20, the Telangana chief minister directed the district collector to take action against those responsible. As a result, the principal of the school and the mandal education officer were suspended, along with the district education officer, and the contract with the agency supplying the provisions was cancelled.

Food poisoning cases across government schools in Telangana have been rising in recent months, raising serious concerns about food safety standards.